Conor McGregor makes his big screen debut with Jake Gyllenhaal

MMA superstar Conor McGregor has never been shy about either the camera or the microphone. Having turned this talent into a fighter, he will now try to use these skills as an actor.

According to MMA insider Ariel Helvani, McGregor is going to make his film debut with Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 film “House by the Road.” According to the report, McGregor will play a leading role.

Filming is scheduled for this month. But this does not mean that McGregor is leaving MMA forever — yet.

In a statement released by his public relations spokeswoman, Karen Kessler, it is clear that the fight “remains his main task” and that this is “the beginning of another successful venture.”

“Conor McGregor is thrilled to expand his storied career in Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘House by the Road,’ a beloved classic. Although fighting remains his main focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. he really wants to start filming,” Kessler said.

Conor McGregor retired from MMA after breaking his leg during a fight with Dustin Porrier at UFC 264 last year. McGregor retired several times and did not retire for many years, all the while shifting his attention to various business ventures.

We have seen how many MMA fighters have used their fighting successes in their careers in Hollywood, such as Chuck Lidell, Gina Carano, Ronda Rousey, Quinton Jackson and Georges St. Pierre.

Will Conor McGregor succeed in his new film?