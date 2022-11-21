Conor Bradley Scores The Fourth Goal, and The Leased Liverpool Starts The Season For The First Time

Left-back Owen Beck finally saw the wait for his first league start of the season come to an end, and Conor Bradley’s goal helped make sure it ended on a winning note.

After last year’s outstanding season, the 2022/23 season was regarded as a chance for Beck to play more consistently in the main squad.

It hasn’t played out that way yet after the loan swap at Famalicao for Bolton, but on Saturday he took the long-awaited step of being named in the League XI for the first time this season.

The 20-year-old started from the left flank, on the opposite flank from Bradley, and played 80 minutes – his game gave him a chance to start the game perfectly, but after rebounding he shot painfully past.

John McDougall of the Manchester Evening News gave Beck a score of 6.5/10 after Bolton’s dramatic 2-1 win over Fleetwood, as although he “struggled defensively at times”, he “grew in influence and confidence”.

Beck was replaced by Bolton with the score 1-0, but five minutes later Bradley’s name was in the protocol for the fourth time this season after he deftly moved to the goal line to feed the ball.

The melee brought his performance to eight this season (four goals and four assists) and allowed his team to break through to the winner, which they achieved in the 90+5th minute thanks to Dapo Afolayan.

The win pushed Bolton into fifth place in League One and hopefully will also give Beck the confidence he needs to continue and add more starts to his name.

Elsewhere, Fidel O’Rourke put his name back on the scoresheet for Caernarfon Town, scoring the first goal in a frantic 3-3 draw against Connas Quay.

The 20-year-old was catching the ball at the back post, punching the ball with his head past the goalkeeper in his seventh season in 13 matches.

It was the first of Caernarfon’s three goals in 63 minutes, but the victory was snatched away by three goals from Connah Quaye in the last 26 minutes of the match.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Pitaluga’s season with Macclesfield continued with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Mossley thanks to his team’s three goals in the last five minutes.

The Brazilian had a busy day, and his team’s victory allowed the Silk People to break away from Lick Town by four points at the top of the Western Division of the Northern Premier League.

Finally, Jack Bearn played 88 minutes of Kidderminster’s 2-1 FA Trophy second round win over St Albans City, which was a valuable breakaway for the winger.

Summary of Liverpool lease results

Conor Bradley (Bolton) – 90 mins vs. Fleetwood, goal

– 90 mins vs. Fleetwood, goal Owen Beck (Bolton) – 80 mins vs. Fleetwood

– 80 mins vs. Fleetwood Marcelo Pitaluga (Macclesfield) – 90 mins vs. Mossley

– 90 mins vs. Mossley Fidel O’Rourke (Caernarfon Town) – 90 mins vs. Connah’s Quay, goal

– 90 mins vs. Connah’s Quay, goal Jack Bearne (Kidderminster) – 88 mins vs. St Albans City

Unused: Adam Lewis

Not in squad: Max Woltman