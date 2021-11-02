Connected Brazil Depends On Basic Public Safety Solutions

Connected: The advancement of connectivity is being able to transform the way everyone lives, works and plays today. It is difficult to think what life would be like without the facilities provided by mobility services, geolocation, monitoring of remote activities and many others. The world has evolved in such a way in recent years that it is possible to see a high degree of dependence on digitization in various facets and social applications.

Would it be possible to conceive that hospitals could not use the internet for basic activities such as emergencies, consultations, research, diagnoses and even complex surgeries? Or that firefighters did not receive calls immediately after identifying an outbreak of fire? Is it imaginable that the police did not know the best route in a criminal pursuit, in addition to all the complexity involved in intelligence and its files?

Damage to the population

Because that is exactly what is happening in Brazil frequently. The reason is the year-on-year increase in cases of theft and theft of telecommunications cables. Last year, 1.167 million meters of telephone cables were subtracted in the State of São Paulo alone. What was already tragic is getting worse at a very worrying rate. In 2021, 2.3 million meters of cables were stolen in the country only in the first half. The number is almost 15% higher than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

In 2020, thefts affected approximately 6.7 million people

The number is almost double the population of Uruguay and 34% higher than that registered in 2019, when about 5 million users had their services interrupted. These are people who need connectivity to work, study and maintain social relationships.

The damage to the population and the economy is evident and extends to telecom operators, who suffer equally severe penalties. In addition to all the damage resulting from the replacement of the material, it is necessary to bear the consequent inquiries from consumers. They suffer from shrinking customer bases and incalculable image damage. Victims of the process, still need to absorb the fines used by regulatory bodies, which apply sanctions for lack of service, regardless of the cause.

Investments abound. The telecom sector injects more than $24 billion annually to expand coverage, improve service and meet the demands and needs already considered fundamental by all productive sectors and families. It is one of the infrastructure segments that invest the most in the country and contributes with more than $ 48 billion in taxes every 12 months. Taxes are unequivocally the highest in the world and do not follow a project of inclusion in the global economy. On the contrary, they constitute an almost inexplicable delay.