Connect your Android mobile to the car without cables

Currently, if you have a vehicle compatible with the Android Auto system and a Samsung or Google mobile, you can connect the smartphone with Android 10 wirelessly to the car. If it is from another brand, then the wireless connectivity feature is not available and a USB cable must be used. But in that section, Android 11 is going to give us a joy.
Android 11 wireless with Android Auto
Google has confirmed that from the arrival of its next mobile operating system Android 11, all ‘smartphone’ models will be able to connect wirelessly to vehicles with the Android Auto system. We have seen the news on the official Android support website, which Google has updated to inform that the wireless connection will be possible from “any ‘smartphone’ with Android 11”.
But if we look at the fine print, not all of them enter, but the only requirement apart from Android 11 is that the mobile uses WiFi with 5GHz connections, something available in most current models of smartphones, but which excludes the mobiles that can only access the 2.4GHz WiFi band.
In addition, terminals in the European Union must also comply with the standards established by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for short-range wireless devices, although the wireless connection with Android Auto is already available in Spain, according to Google.
On this website you have the list of all the makes and models of cars compatible with the Android Auto system, which we summarize below:
- Abarth
- Acura
- Alfa Romeo
- Aston martin
- Audi
- Bentley
- BMW
- Borgward
- Buick
- Cadillac
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Citroen
- Dacia
- Dodge
- DS
- Ferrari
- Fiat
- Ford
- Genesis
- GMC
- Holden
- Sling
- Hyundai
- Infinity
- Iveco
- Jaguar
- Jeep
- Karma
- Kia
- Koenigsegg
- Lada
- Lamborghini
- Land rover
- Lexus
- Lifan
- Lincoln
- Mahindra
- Maruti suzuki
- Maserati
- Mazda
- Mercedes Benz
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Opel
- Peugeot
- RAM
- Renault
- Renault Samsung Motors
- SEAT
- Skoda
- smart
- SsanYong
- Subaru
- Suzuki
- Tata motors
- Toyota
- Vauxhall
- Volkswagen
- Volvo