Confusion about Ubisoft’s PS4 games that will run on PS5

Ubisoft has released a backwards compatibility list that reveals PS4 games that won’t run on PS5. The game studio chose to share this list on its own website instead of Sony’s website, but later it turned out that this was not quite right, the list was removed from the website.

“We have retracted the Ubisoft Connect article and forum post on backward compatibility for the time being, as there may be inaccuracies involving Ubisoft games that can be played on the PS5,” the email message sent to The Verge site by a Ubisoft spokesperson. It was said.

Before the post was removed, Ubisoft announced that the following nine games will not work on PS5:

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Trilogy Pack

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles India

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles China

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles Russia

Risk

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Werewolves Within

Space Junkies

Ubisoft noted that the correct list will be published next week.

Interestingly, these games did not appear on Sony’s PS5 backward compatibility list either. According to the list in question, Sony announced that ten games will not work on the new console. In contrast, all games released for Xbox One will be playable on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Sony previously noted that the PS5 will largely support PS4 games. More precisely, it was noted that more than 4 thousand games released for the console are expected to be playable on the next generation hardware. However, there will be some restrictions for these.

What is most interesting is that two PlayStation VR games such as Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Space Junkies will not be backward compatible. Sony has announced that the PS5 will support PlayStation VR. However, a special adapter will be required in order for the head to be used with the new console.



