Confirms Huawei can join 5G in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has taken another step towards the 5G auction in Brazil, which will define the division of the band spectrum of the fifth generation mobile connectivity between operators and is an essential step in the adoption of technology in the country. According to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, the novelty is a proposal for rules made by the agency’s technical area.

The document defines the rules for the participation of manufacturers in offering structure for 5G without any restrictions to interested manufacturers. That is, the Chinese Huawei, at least for now and according to Anatel, would not be prevented from being hired to install equipment.

However, this does not mean a definite victory for the company, since Anatel does not see this as an agency role. Therefore, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), can still interfere in the choice based on a decree. Currently, the government is more inclined to not allow Huawei to enter the 5G implementation process, but conversations with Anatel and the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, are underway on the matter. Operators operating in the country have spoken out against a possible ban.

Remembering

On the one hand, Huawei is the world leader in infrastructure and the brand that registered the most patents for wireless technologies in 2020, including 5G. It also guarantees that it performs the service at a much lower price than the competitors, especially since the ban on the Chinese would imply the uninstallation of the company’s equipment already on 3G and 4G networks.

On the other hand, the Donald Trump administration in the United States accuses Huawei of government espionage using the technology structure, without providing concrete evidence. The country pressures political and commercial allies to follow the same path, which includes Brazil. Vice President Hamilton Mourão, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and even competitor Ericsson have already expressed support for Huawei’s presence in the negotiations.

The 5G auction is expected to take place in the first half of 2021, but it still faces other problems, such as satellite dish interference.



