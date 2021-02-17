Confirms how many episodes of the series were shot

The popular Netflix series, La Casa de Papel, is preparing for the premiere of its season 5, so the photo that has been revealed of its production confirms which episode is currently filming.

So far it is known that the fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel will consist of 10 episodes. Netflix made their announcement in July 2020 saying that:

“The robbery will come to an end.”

Season 5 of La Casa de Papel will conclude the robbery at the Bank of Spain and will reveal how the group will manage to escape with 90 tons of gold and how the professor will get rid of his situation with the former inspector.

But, a recent photo has confirmed how many episodes they have managed to film of the 10 that were announced for the new season. Look at the photo below.

https://twitter.com/VoRLCDP/status/1361766636517281795

“LCDP5: It is confirmed that the filming of LCDP continues and attention that chapter 8 is rolling! They still have a couple left to finish ”.

VoiceofReason is a user who has many times confirmed various theories and revealed unpublished photos of the La Casa de Papel production and this time they have done it again.

As has been revealed, the tentative date for the premiere of La Casa De Papel season 5 would be for August, but the Netflix platform has not yet fully confirmed it.