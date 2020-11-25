Confirming that Madison Clark will return

AMC, brought to the screens of fans of the spinoff series Fear The Walking Dead, the premiere of the sixth season of the zombie drama starting in early October.

Fans weren’t buying it, but Morgan Jones reappeared with the current season premiere of Fear The Walking Dead, after presuming dead at the end of the last installment when he was shot in the chest.

And it is that all the fans of Fear The Walking Dead were devastated with the apparent death of Madison in season 4. However, when the showrunner of the series was asked if she would return, the creators hinted that yes when answering that ” everyone deserves a chance ”.

Fear The Walking Dead fans are looking forward to the return of Madison Clark. And since the showrunners of the series responded in such a way, the expectations have increased.

Regular viewers of Fear The Walking Dead base their hope that Madison never died and is therefore simply missing and could return at any moment.

As fans of Fear The Walking Dead will recall, in the season 4 episode “No One Has Gone” Madison was surrounded by walkers and was evidently doomed to death. But, her corpse was never seen. The alleged death occurred off-screen.

Actually, in Fear the Walking Dead Madison sacrificed herself and put the undead soaked in oil and surrounded by walkers and without an escape route for her who ended up ablaze. However, her death was never seen and therefore fans are sure that this fact confirms that Madison will return to the series soon.



