Confirmed: Twitch Rivals Fall Guys will begin next week

Twitch Rivals Fall Guys has been announced and will feature popular creators as they battle each other for victory. The first broadcast will take place at 4 p.m. ET August 28.

The new game will stream on the official Twitch Rivals channel on Twitch. Here are all the details you need to know before looking.

Get ready for the first edition of Twitch Rivals @FallGuysGame Fridays! Your favorite creators climb, tumble, and battle their way to a W in the first event of this weekly series. It all begins on Friday, 8/28 at 1pm PT at https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/SGCl3awnuu — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) August 19, 2020

Twitch Rivals Fall Guys: How to Watch

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown launched on August 4 and has since gained immense popularity. While the game is simple, it has attracted a large audience, young and old. Popular creators like Pewdiepie and Dr. Disrespect have played the new game and apparently had fun playing it.

It seems that Twitch realized the immense popularity of the game and decided to establish a Twitch Rivals series with big name streamers. The series will have up to 80 players in teams of four in which teams will compete in up to ten games. For each game, teams will earn a certain number of points that will then be used in a ranking system. Check out more rules on the official Twitch Rivals Fall Guys site.

Games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Valorant have dominated the competitive streaming stage, but now viewers and fans are getting a breath of fresh air with the introduction of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown has had a huge launch, with two million Steam sales, and developer Mediatonic is keeping the momentum going with a major new update.

The video shared on Twitter shows that the Fall Guys are required to jump and stay under the spinning bars as the floor collapses below them. It is the first of several levels, as revealed through social networks.



