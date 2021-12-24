Confirmed The Third Generation Of The Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr: There are very few folding phones that we have seen on the market. Some companies have taken pains to have a representative in this section of the world of telephony with more or less impact on it. Some have done it in a way that reminds us of the old mobile phones with a physical keyboard that were opened and closed, as has been the case with Motorola. And for lovers of the American company there is good news since it has been confirmed that the Motorola Razr 3 is on the way.

Confirmed: there will be Motorola Razr 3

In its time, the Motorola Razr was one of the most important devices for its power and design. The Illinois company was experiencing its most important time, being one of the market leaders, although the opposite has happened with the arrival of smartphones. That has not stopped him from diving into some of the most interesting segments such as folding smartphones as we saw in 2019 when he revived his most beloved phone.

The company has remained at the foot of the canyon in order to convince each user that it was done with the terminal and it seems that this will continue to be the case for a long time. And is that according to what they say in MSPowerUser there will be a new Motorola Razr. The information does not come from an information leak or an informant from the company itself, but has come from the hand of one of Lenovo’s executives Chen Jin, who has confirmed this news.

It is not known when it will hit the market or what news it will integrate, so we will have to wait for the company to reveal more details about the device. Of course, you will have to deal with other more modern-looking phones such as the Galaxy Z Flip series and the newly released Oppo Find N.