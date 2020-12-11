Confirmed Release Date, New Trailer And Second Season

Fate: The Winx Saga is an upcoming Netflix original young adult drama series, based on the popular Italian / American animated series The Winx Club.

The Winx Club franchise has been extremely popular with young girls since its debut in 2004, and the live-action adaptation is intended for those who grew up watching the cartoon.

When is the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1?

Thanks to the teaser trailer released by Netflix, we now know that Fate: The Winx Saga or Fate: The Winx Saga season 1 will arrive on Netflix on Friday, January 22.

What is Fate: The Winx Saga about?

With his dangerous magical powers beginning to manifest, Bloom must adjust to his life in the Otherworld. Netflix has provided a full synopsis via its media site, which is as follows:

“Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies who attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers as they navigate love, rivalries and monsters that threaten its own existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Destiny: The Winx Saga is a live reinvention of Iginio Straffi’s Italian Winx Club cartoon. ”

Has a second season of Fate: The Winx Saga already been confirmed?

Fate: The Winx Saga has received an early renewal from Netflix. This should not be a surprise. Winx Club has been one of Nickelodeon’s oldest and most popular franchises, which means Netflix already expects Winx to be a huge success.

Netflix has yet to confirm the renewal officially, but expect to hear the news sometime around the official launch of the series.

Is there a trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1?

Yes, Netflix confirmed the release date for Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 along with an exciting trailer.



