Confirmed model Ashley in the remake of Resident Evil 4

The very first thing that was announced at the last PlayStation State of Play event was a remake of Resident Evil 4, presented by a creepy atmospheric trailer showing familiar locations and characters, but with a darker shade than in the original version of the game. . After the release of the game, more information became known about the remake of Resident Evil 4, especially when it comes to the cast.

For example, shortly after the appearance of the Resident Evil 4 remake, it was confirmed that Leon’s actor Matthew Mercer would not play a role in the new game. Mercer previously voiced Leon in Resident Evil 6, as well as in some computer graphics cartoons. Nick Apostolides played Leon in the remake of Resident Evil 2, although it is unclear whether he will play the character in the remake of Resident Evil 4 or not.

Meanwhile, some information has become known about Ashley Graham in the remake of Resident Evil 4. It has been confirmed that Dutch model Ella Freya is Ashley’s model in the remake of Resident Evil 4. It has not been confirmed whether Freya’s participation extends to the fact that she actually voices Ashley in the game, or not, since Capcom has not disclosed everything casting details when it comes to a new game. It’s not uncommon for games to use models when developing characters, and then someone else does the voice acting and motion capture work completely, so Resident Evil fans should keep that in mind.

As for the role of Ashley in the remake of Resident Evil 4, it seems that she will play the same role as in the original release. For the uninitiated: Ashley is the president’s daughter, abducted by sectarians. Leon S. Kennedy is sent to rescue Ashley from the kidnappers, and after finding her, he must escort her to a safe place.

Ashley briefly appears in the trailer for the Resident Evil 4 remake, she runs through the woods and looks scared. She has clothes similar to the one she wore in the original game, but she looks more modern, and she’s wearing a jacket. Leon also has a photo of Ashley, which he looks at when she is transferred to the place where she disappeared, which allows fans to get a closer look at how Ashley will appear in the new game.

Since the release date of the Resident Evil 4 remake has already been announced, fans should expect that more information about it will be regularly received between now and March next year.

Resident Evil 4 is released on March 24, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.