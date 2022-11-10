Confirmed Manchester United XI vs Aston Villa: Anthony Martial Comes Forward

Manchester United has announced a significant change in the squad for today’s English Football League Cup match against Aston Villa.

Anthony Martial is included in the starting lineup for the first time after recovering from an injury that has kept him off the field since September.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes was recalled after missing a meeting with Villa Park due to disqualification.

Martin Dubravka was finally able to make his debut in goal.

Lisandro Martinez is finally resting: Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof of the old school in the center of defense, and Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malasia on the left and right.

Mcfred – Scott McTominay and Fred – are also recovering in the center of midfield.

Due to the continued absence of Anthony and Jaydon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford took the last places in the forwards.

The system has not been studied yet, but it could be 4-2-3-1 with Rashford and Fernandez on the left and right, van de Beek at number 10 and Martial in front, 4-3-3 with Martial on CF and Bruno on the right flank, or Bruno could play as a fly 9 with Martial on the left and Rashford on the right.

The replacements were David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Facundo Pellistri, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretir and Alejandro Garnacho.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the squad at all.

Here is the confirmed line-up: