Confirmed 156,000 documents with blockchain

Just over 10 years ago, the term blockchain – Bitcoin’s information validation system – gained attention from both the technology and finance worlds. The use of the tool, however, is spreading to sectors that are not necessarily linked to cryptocurrencies. With the arrival of the pandemic in Brazil, for example, blockchain is gaining more and more utility when being used for document authentication without having to leave home.

One tool that is taking advantage of technology is e-Notoriado. In December last year, the digital authentication function was adopted by the platform and, in four months, about 156 thousand pages of documents have already been authenticated by the blockchain system.

Thus, users can share the documents via WhatsApp, email, SMS or any other messaging application, which will continue to have the same legal value as the original file.

But what is blockchain?

The blockchain concept was born in 2008, with the creation of Bitcoin. The technology was introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonym of the supposed creator of the cryptocurrency, to prevent data from being altered, copied or exchanged in the virtual environment. As a result, transactions are safer, preventing a person from spending 1 BTC twice or saying that they sent 10 BTC and transferring a smaller amount, for example. To this day, the currency’s cryptography is intact, with no successful attempt at fraud.

In summary, the technology uses pieces of code generated online, connects the information in blocks, forming a “chain”. The trick here is that each block has information from the previous one, that is, if someone wants to “invade” the chain, they will need to unveil the code of all previous blocks.

Blockchain on Authentications

The authentication process, according to the President of Colégio Notarial do Brasil, Giselle Oliveira, is carried out through Notarchain, a private blockchain network of notaries. The process takes place in the same way: the requested document has a unique code that will be deposited in a block with all the transactions in that network. From there, a chain is built, in which each block is linked to the previous one, making it impossible to change the information that has already been stored.

“The document registered by user ‘A’ in Minas Gerais can be verified by a notary at the request of user ‘B’ in Tocantins. This user ‘B’, with the certified copy in PDF, can also request the printed document of the original document that it came from Minas Gerais, by user ‘A’, guaranteeing faithful reproduction and its legal effects “, explains Oliveira.

She explains that the process is fast, as well as the face-to-face procedure, but recommends that the service be scheduled in advance.