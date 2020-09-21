Confirmation for the launch date of the OnePlus 8T phone

The claim that the OnePlus 8T promotion could take place on October 14 has recently been raised. This claim did not take much time to verify either. Amazon India also confirmed that the phone will be available on October 14th, along with details of the phone’s RAM configuration.

There is currently a quiz on Amazon India for 8T. When entering the terms and rules page, 14 October is shown as the deadline to participate in the competition. This is thought to be the phone’s release date. It is also confirmed on this page that the base version of the phone will have 8 GB of RAM.

Pro version of the OnePlus 8T is not expected. It is stated that the refresh rate of the 6.55-inch AMOLED screen will be 120Hz, and the front camera placed in the hole above this screen will come with a resolution of 32 megapixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is expected to be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The 48-megapixel sensor will act as the main camera in the OnePlus 8T’s rear camera system. Complementing this sensor is a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 4500 mAh battery of the phone will also come with 65W Warp Charge support.

OnePlus Buds Z wireless headset is also expected to be launched with the OnePlus 8T.



