Confirm Not One, But Two Major Fan Theories

On one hand, we need to analyze yes, Grogu Baby Yoda has been kidnapped by Moff Gideon, and yes, this adorable macaroni-loving ball of perfection may soon turn to the dark side, but hey, at least Boba Fett is back. It’s not the compensation we were hoping for, but still, the return of the bounty hunter is big business, confirming not one but two major fan theories at the same time.

Clearly, Boba Fett is now alive and well, eager to retrieve the armor that Cobb Vanth gave Mando in the first episode of the second season. For these past five weeks, we’ve all assumed that Temuera Morrison’s previous cameo signaled Boba’s return, but there was a slim chance this version could still be a clone or maybe even someone else entirely.

Very quickly, this latest episode confirms that Temuera’s return as Boba is indeed the real deal, and that’s not all. During this initial encounter, another familiar face returns in the form of Fennec Shand, a mercenary we last saw in “Chapter 5: The Gunman.”

But how did the character of Ming-Na Wen end up working alongside Boba Fett? The answer to that is wrapped up in another fan theory that takes us all the way to season one. In the fifth episode of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin met a bounty hunter named Toro and together they tried to capture Fennec for a job.

Without going into too much detail, things got complicated and at the end of the episode, Fennec was shot and left for dead. But of course, she was not far behind at all. In the final scene, a mysterious figure approached Fennec’s corpse and knelt beside it.

So who was this person and why did they want to help Fennec? Was she still alive? In the next episode, no reference was made to this mystery, which remained unanswered until what just happened in Chapter 14. Thanks to this latest episode, we now know that Fennec was rescued by Boba Fett, who helped repair her wounds. with some cybernetic implants.

Interestingly, fans have long suspected this to be the case anyway. As Boba approached Fennec’s unconscious body, viewers could hear a tinkling sound that was very reminiscent of the noise Boba Fett made when entering The Empire Strikes Back.

So it’s safe to say that both reveals probably won’t surprise die-hard fans as much. Many articles and forums have long suspected that Boba Fett was key to both mysteries, but still, it’s extremely gratifying to see this Star Wars legend finally redeem himself on screen.



