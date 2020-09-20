Configured NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Sets World Record

A user who overclocked NVIDIA’s new generation graphics card GeForce RTX 3080, made dust on the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX. He put NVIDIA’s new graphics card in the leadership seat of the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme Hall of Fame.

In a news we gave you yesterday, we mentioned that the first benchmark score of NVIDIA’s new flagship graphics card RTX 3090 is determined. In our news, we conveyed what the GeForce RTX 3090’s both raw and modal score are.

The subject of this news is again one of NVIDIA’s new generation graphics cards: GeForce RTX 3080. NVIDIA’s new generation graphics card was an overclocked user, so to speak, RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX had dust.

Reached 2,300 MHz with GeForce RTX 3080

Although the results obtained with the standard overclocking of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 are somewhat unimpressive, some overclockers have managed to reach the clock speed of 2,300 MHz. Moreover, it has not yet touched the memory during overclocking, so the score can be even higher in the coming days.

3DMark Time Spy took the lead of the Extreme Hall of Fame and just behind it the GeForce RTX 3080. The number one overclocker of the RTX 3080 was Ronaldo Buassali from Latin America-based GALAX. Ronaldo is also known for converting the RTX 2080 Ti to the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER.

This time, Ronaldo pushed the GALX GeForce RTX 3080 SG to 2,310 MHz and scored 10,595 in the graphics segment. The result was 7% faster than the fastest RTX 2080 Ti.

Second place in the ranking was Alva Jonathan with the username Lucky_n00b. Jonathan pushed the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio to 2,160 MHz and managed to score 10,024, which was also faster than the same RTX 2080 Ti. Of course, seeing these results obtained with the RTX 3080, we cannot stop wondering what results will be achieved when RTX 3090 is overclocked.



