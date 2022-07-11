Condoleezza Rice joined the NFL Ownership Group

Condoleezza Rice has officially joined the Denver Broncos ownership group.

Broncos owner Rob Walton released a statement Monday morning and is thrilled to welcome Rice to the Broncos family.

“We are pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group,” the statement said. “A highly respected public servant, an experienced academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and worked at the first college. Football Playoff Committee.She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and continued her studies at the University of Denver in college and graduate school.Her unique experience and outstanding judgment will greatly benefit our group and the Broncos organization.”

The Broncos were officially sold to the Walton-Penner Group back in June, after the team had been up for sale since February.

Rice worked as a provost at Stanford, and was once Secretary of State.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, she was also close to getting an interview for the head coach position of the Cleveland Browns back in 2018.