Condé Nast Has Issued a Restraining Order Against Drake And 21 Savage Over The Unauthorized Issue of Vogue

Earlier this week, Condé Nast sued Drake and 21 Savage over a fake issue of Vogue that they allegedly released as part of Her Loss advertising campaign. Now the plaintiff has officially obtained an injunction in a high-profile case.

Condé Nast’s victory in a widely publicized confrontation in the courtroom recently became known in the ruling of the presiding judge. Briefly, regarding the backstory of the dispute, Drake and 21 Savage co-released Her Loss last week.

However, before the debut of the 16-track album, the duo worked to promote the project with a fake clip featuring Howard Stern, a Saturday night live performance that was not on the real program, and Tiny Desk. the concert, which, as expected, did not take place.

Stern of SiriusXM seemed surprised by the publicity stunt, and NPR, in addition to clarifying that the artists have not yet participated in the Tiny Desk show, reported that people are “invited at any time.”

But Condé Nast disagreed—and sued—over an apparently unauthorized issue of Vogue featuring Drake and 21 Savage on the cover. In addition to posting about the magazine’s issue on social media, the creators at hand allegedly made physical copies of the fake Vogue issue available in cities including New York, Los Angeles and Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Famous social media posts with the Vogue cover were removed on Tuesday, but copies of the magazine are currently still being sold on Ebay for north of $100 apiece, and the number of current listings suggests fans (and resellers) have received more than a few questions.

But, as mentioned at the beginning, the judge granted Condé Nast’s request for a temporary restraining order, indicating that the owner of Vogue “has suffered irreparable harm” and “has a chance of success in his claims for trademark infringement in accordance with federal and general law.” among other things.

Consequently, the court also said that “a temporary restraining order is in the public interest and protects the public from confusion, deception and mistakes.”

According to the order, the defendants are expressly prohibited from “displaying, distributing or distributing copies or images” of the issue or cover of Vogue, in addition to displaying Vogue trademarks or using the name, image or likeness of the editor-in-chief of the publication. the main one is to promote her loss.

Similarly, the judge ordered the removal of the defendants’ posts on social networks concerning the unauthorized issue of Vogue — these posts have already been deleted, as emphasized — as well as the removal of copies of the magazine itself and related posters and billboards.

Finally, the judge also called on the defendants to appear on Tuesday, November 22, to demonstrate why “Condé Nast should not issue a preliminary injunction to extend the term of the temporary restraining order,” the legal document says.

“The defendants are hereby notified that failure to attend the hearing on the case scheduled in this document will lead to the immediate issuance of a preliminary injunction,” the text is nearing the end.

