Conclusions of the primaries in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Arizona

On Tuesday, Kansas voters had the opportunity to repeal the state’s constitutional right to abortion. They are determined to preserve the right to abortion in their state, which is one of the last shelters for abortion rights in the Midwest. Meanwhile, election opponents have done well in Arizona.

Here are excerpts from the big main night across the country on Tuesday, in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Arizona.

1. Kansas voters want to preserve the right to abortion in their state

Tuesday was the occasion for the fight for abortion rights in the post-Roe world: will voters in the red state move to preserve access to abortion?

After Rowe’s fall, many Kansas neighbors banned abortions. Abortion opponents needed to change the state constitution before a conservative legislature could do the same. Consequently, this is a voting measure that has been criticized for being on the ballot during the preliminary, not the general election, as well as for misleading arguments and texts about it by opponents of abortion.

If the measure were passed, it could deny access to abortion to thousands of women from the Midwest and Texas who traveled to Kansas to have an abortion.

In the end, it wasn’t even close: almost all of the results were accepted, with about 60 percent of voters rejecting the amendment compared to 40 percent for changing the state constitution to allow abortion to be banned.

Polls have shown that the measure could be passed anyway, but Kansas is also a red state (albeit with a Democratic governor). So what led to a somewhat unexpected result? Motivated Democratic voters. Apart from this voting initiative, they didn’t have many reasons to come to vote in these preliminary elections. Nevertheless, Democratic turnout increased by more than 60 percent compared to 2018, when Kansas Democrats were deciding who would be their candidate for governor.

Obviously, abortions can help motivate left-wing voters to show up at the polls.

This is good news for Democrats across the country who are hoping to recreate the same dynamic in their races.

2. Good night to election deniers

At least this primary season has shown that for many Republicans, denying the 2020 election results is an admission fee. An analysis conducted by the Washington Post in June showed that more than 100 winners of the Republican primaries supported false statements by former President Donald Trump about the election.

That number is likely to rise slightly after all the results are released on Tuesday, especially in Arizona, which has become a hotbed of election denial.

The results of some races are still being counted, but it’s possible that candidates who support Trump’s false claims of election fraud could win nominations for four top positions in Arizona: governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State and Attorney General.