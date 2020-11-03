Many car enthusiasts wonder what kind of technologies and design language await us in the years to come. We have prepared a list of concept cars that take you to the future.

Concept cars that take you to the future

BMW Vision M NEXT

The model, which comes up with a hybrid engine, can produce 600 horsepower. The 0-100 km / h acceleration time is only 3 seconds and the model can be used completely electric.

“The Vision M NEXT represents the future of sporty cars,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, vice president of BMW Group Design. With the Adrian van Hooydonk model, we showed how autonomous driving would look like in the future. With the Vision M NEXT model, we wanted to show you how technology makes your driving experience enjoyable and attractive. Thanks to our concept tools, you will understand how design and technology make experiences more natural and tangible. used the expressions.

DS X E-tense

The DS X E-tense model, which was produced with the imagination of 2035, gives clues about what kind of designs await us in the future. Blended with the changing needs and design understanding, DS X E-tense can produce 1,380 horsepower. Although it may seem strange at first because it has an asymmetrical design, it is admired by many.

Audi AI: Trail Quattro

It has been proven once again that with the electric Hummer model, off-road vehicles can also be produced with a zero emission target. Concept vehicle developed by Audi Audi AI: Trail Quattro is a 4-door off-road vehicle with a buggy body. The model, which has an independent four-wheel drive feature thanks to 4 different electric motors, has a weight of 1.759 kg thanks to the materials used despite its large body. The range of the model, which can produce 435 horsepower, varies between 400 and 500 km.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS

The company describes the concept vehicle it developed as the milestone of the new age. The Vision EQS, which provides the driver with a driving experience like super sports cars thanks to its 450 horsepower, has a range of approximately 700 km thanks to its high efficiency. In addition, the model, whose 0-100 km / h acceleration is under 4.5 seconds, is one of the vehicles that users like most in terms of visuality.

Bentley EXP 100 GT

Celebrating its 100th anniversary last year, the company introduced the EXP 100 GT model. It has won the appreciation of the users with its fully electric and autonomous model design. Thanks to the electric motor that can produce 1,500 nm torque, the 0-100 km / h acceleration time is 2.5 seconds, and the range of the model is approximately 700 km. Stating that the developed model will reach 80 percent in 15 minutes thanks to the fast charging system, the company announced that the vehicle has 5 different autonomous driving options.



