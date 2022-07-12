Concept art “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows Natalie Portman The God Buff

Warning! There are spoilers ahead for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

A new fragment of the concept art “Thor: Love and Thunder” shows an early version of Natalie Portman’s buff Mighty Thor. After the success of the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi returns again to direct the recently released film Thor: Love and Thunder. The film shows the return of the titular Thor Chris Hemsworth, where he gathers a team of heroes to confront the newest villain of the MCU, Gorr, the butcher god of Christian Bale.

Having first appeared in the 2011 film Thor, Portman returns in Thor: Love and Thunder as Jane Foster, a famous astrophysicist. This character has previously appeared in “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” and briefly appeared in “Avengers: Finale,” but “Thor: Love and Thunder” puts Foster in the spotlight like never before. This time Jane, suffering from stage 4 cancer, becomes the Mighty Thor only armed with Mjolnir, the old hammer of Thor, and puts on epic armor in Scandinavian style. Although reviews of “Thor: Love and Thunder” have been mixed from both viewers and critics, many have praised the new, stronger version of Foster that appears in the film, after she was previously limited in earlier appearances due to her mortal human form.

In a new concept art, artist Andy Park shares a look at an early version of Portman’s strong Thor. Park writes in his signature that he drew this piece about 3 years ago for Waititi, and the result is surprisingly close to what happened in the final film. The helmet, cape, armor, and even Portman’s muscles seem to have all transferred to the screen during the production of the film.

In MCU films such as “Avengers: Finale” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, characters are dressed in costumes that were added during the post-production stage, since their design was not finalized during filming. However, the above concept art suggests that Thor: Love and Thunder did not have this problem with the design of the Mighty Thor. It is believed that the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” began in early 2021, which means that the image of the Mighty Thor performed by Portman could well have been completed long before Park attributes the creation of concept art to the summer of 2019.

As both “Thor” and “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” struggle to make Jane feel like a powerful player in each movie’s respective story, her transformation into the Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder” finally equated the character with Hemsworth’s Thor. Although some have noticed the poor quality of the computer graphics used to create the Thor and Mighty Thor battle helmets, most of the rest of the costume seems to have been created practically, down to some small details presented in the film Pak. conceptual art. The impressive costume and character design of the Mighty Thor, combined with the game and Portman’s bright appearance, helped Jane become an outstanding player in the game “Thor: Love and Thunder”.