Conan Chop Chop Will Have Demo And Confirm Release Date

Conan Chop Chop: This parody of Conan The Barbarian mixes the hack’n slash genre with roguelite and multiplayer elements. Mighty Kingdom and Funcom have announced that Conan Chop Chop will hit stores on March 1 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. In addition, during an event that FreeGameTips has attended, they have also revealed that all players will have the opportunity to try a demo very soon. It will be during the Steam Next Fest, an event that will take place between February 21 and 28 and that will allow us to try several games that are about to arrive on the Valve platform.

This particular title came about as an April’s Fool’s joke and ended up coming together in a real proposal. After several years of development, the studio is finalizing and polishing the product for its launch. Players will be immersed in a world of sword and sorcery, but with a light touch that is reflected in both the character design and the settings.

Roguelite and action

The video game uses a combat system that draws directly from the hack’n slash genre, so wild fights will take place on the battlefield. Furthermore, Conan Chop Chop has been designed with the roguelite element in mind, so all locations and maps will be randomly generated. Death means the restart of the game, although the procedural design guarantees that each attempt is different.

Managing Conan is a real possibility. In total, four heroes with whom we can fight both in single player mode and in online and local cooperative. From Mighty Kingdom they assure that the experience will be somewhat different depending on whether we approach it alone or in company, since in the latter case it will be somewhat simpler. Those who prefer a more purely roguelite approach may prefer to run solo.