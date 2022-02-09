Conan Chop Chop, That’s Right, It’s The Light-Hearted Action Roguelite Based On Conan The Barbarian

Conan Chop Chop: The developers have shown us a demo and told us what the main features of the title are. April 1 is April’s Fool, the equivalent of April Fools’ Day. Sometimes jokes become reality, as happened with the RPG concept of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was so popular that Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio ended up replacing the beat’em up-type combat with the classic turn-based system of arcade games. Japanese role. Conan Chop Chop was also born as one of those jokes that end up materializing into something tangible.

This roguelite hack’n slash with touches of brawler, which will be released on March 1 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch, allows us to enjoy games for up to four players. We have seen it and we tell you everything it has to offer.

Thoth-Amon is an evil sorcerer who has devised an elaborate plan to resurrect Xaltotun, an ancient force of evil that threatens to doom humanity to an age of slavery and unfathomable darkness. This uncertain future will befall the world if nobody stops it, so players must manage the most courageous heroes to ruin the necromancer’s ambitions. Grab your sword and get ready for a hilarious adventure full of action and challenges.

Conan the Barbarian, from another perspective

Conan Chop Chop is a title that bets on a casual aspect, which is in keeping with the tone of the story and the characters. It is a kind of parody of Conan the Barbarian, so one can expect the epicness of the character, combined with spurts of blood and severed limbs.

How could it be otherwise, the roguelite component feeds randomly generated maps, as well as development based on trial and error, learning, death and resurrection. This loop gives us the opportunity to unlock weapons, armor and amulets, which we will then use in the next game.