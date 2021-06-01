Computex: AMD wants RDNA 2 Everywhere, Including Cars and Smartphones

Computex: The Californian semiconductor company AMD, through a digital presentation by its president and CEO, Lisa Su at Computex held in Taipei, Taiwan, presented two new APUs, the new RX 6000M mobile graphics series, the same which include the powerful Radeon RX 6800M laptop GPU. They also took the opportunity to unveil the AMD Advantage line that is the result of a multi-year collaboration between AMD and its global partners. The latter seeks to offer a new generation of high-performance gaming laptops, combining the Radeon RX 6000M series GPUS, AMD Radeon software and AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

APUs

The opening of the event came with the new chips with integrated graphics, the Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores and 16 threads at 3.8 / 4.6 Ghz with 8 compute units and a power consumption of 65w. And the Ryzen 5 5600G with 6 cores and 12 threads at 3.9 / 4.4 Ghz with 7 computing units and a power consumption of 65w. These will be priced at $ 359 and $ 259 respectively with availability starting August 5.

Next-gen graphics in a car?

One of the most surprising points of the presentation is that the new Tesla S and X models will have up to 10 TFLOPS of power to be able to display AAA games on their infotainment console through an AMD APU.

Ray tracing on smartphones

Another surprise in this presentation is that AMD will have a graphics API integrated into the next generation of Samsung Exynos processors, however Lisa Su stressed that these will have Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading capabilities.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

In addition, the brand introduced an upscaling technology designed to increase the frame rate of up to 2.5X in select titles with 4K resolution. It is important to note that more than 10 game developers plan to integrate this technology (FSR) into their main titles and graphics engines in 2021. The first games compatible with this patent are expected to be available later this month.

Radeon RX 6000M

The mobile graphics in this series are based on the RDNA 2 architecture offering up to 1.5 times more performance and up to 43% less power consumption with the same level of performance compared to the first RDNA architecture. This will allow technologies such as AMD Infinity Cache and DirectX Raytracing to reach next-generation notebooks.

Performance

The AMD Radeon RX 6800M promises to deliver 1440p performance with up to 120 FPS with ray tracing. The AMD Radeon RX 6700M estimates gaming performance at 1440p with up to 100 FPS and the AMD Radeon RX 6600M suggests 1080p with up to 100FPS on lightweight laptops.