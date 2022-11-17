Completely: This Is Anfield Exclusive Interview With Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson went down in history as the captain of Liverpool, and after the release of his book Jordan Henderson: An Autobiography, we met with the skipper for an exclusive conversation.

Thank you for talking to us, Jordan, we know that this is probably the busiest time for any football player in the history of football…

Yes, it’s pretty loaded, all the games are ahead, but that’s what it is.

We always do our best, no matter how many games we play, but yeah, it’s pretty hectic right now.

As for your book, did the journey of writing it make you take a different look at everything that happened in your career?

I think there were certain things looking back, and it kind of makes you more self-aware towards the end, I think.

In terms of how you think about certain things, certain situations, and you look back, you think, “Did I really think and worry so much about this, about something so small.”

But at that time it was so important to us. It definitely made us more self-aware.

11 years in LFC were like a roller coaster for you, but being the only captain to lift 6 different trophies must be incredible?

Yes, I was very lucky and lucky that I was able to do it and have been at this club for so long.

It was a bit of a roller coaster, but I loved every minute of it. There were really difficult moments, but, again, it makes what you win even sweeter, actually.

To survive difficult moments as a team and as an individual, then to overcome it and win, it becomes even better.

It’s been an incredible journey so far, and hopefully there’s still a long way to go.

Are you a player and a person who understands what it means to play for this club and the fans, how important is it for you and other players?

I think it’s part of the history of playing for Liverpool.

I remember the manager talking about it when he first came in, and how it can be a burden, and how successful the club was many years ago.

But, actually, it was supposed to be a source of inspiration, and I kind of turned it around and tried to use it in a different way. I think it really helped us and the mentality.

But I think it’s ingrained in the football club and is respected, and draws inspiration from the players who played here before, the trophies they won, what they did as a team – definitely.

I just hope that this will always be the case in the coming years. I’ve been lucky enough to play with great players and incredible coaches, and it’s really helped me on my journey.

You do a lot of brilliant community service off the field, why is it important to you?

I think it’s always important to me, just because of the values I had when I was brought up.

I think I mention quite a lot in the book about the values of upbringing in Sunderland [with] a working background.

A city that really loves football can’t wait for the weekend to go, work all week, Monday to Friday, and they can’t wait for the game on Saturday to go and support the team.

When I moved to Liverpool, I really felt a similarity with how much the fans love the team and the football club and how much they want them to succeed.

I have always tried to preserve their values and tried to give as much as possible. Obviously where I’m from in Sunderland, yes, it’s important for us, but also for Liverpool because I’ve lived here for so long, they’ve given me so much. My children were born here, this is their home.

Now I really consider Liverpool my home, but obviously I never forget where I grew up, in Sunderland.

If you could come back and relive any Liverpool match from the stands, what would it be?

Wow, watch the second leg?

Ugh, I think I would have gone to the Champions League final, maybe the game wasn’t very spectacular, but the ultimate goal, everything we went through as a team to get to this point, and then to see the team lift the trophy, I think it would be incredible.

I would agree with that, but in terms of the actual game, I would probably choose Barcelona at Anfield.

The atmosphere, everything around where we were at that time in the league, including as a result of the match of the first match.

So as a real game, I would probably choose it.

Crazy stats for you, did you know that the XI of the CL 2019 finals have only ever started this game together?

What, in this finale? You’re kidding, ow. What kind of statistics are these!

So they’ve never played together before or since?

This is crazy, this. Did you tell the attendant about this? I’ll tell him if you’ve never told him, I’ll tell him when I see him!

You won one CL and PL, but this Liverpool team would have dominated in the 90s and 00s, wouldn’t it?

Maybe. But would it be just as good?

I think part of winning is the previous struggle, you have to go through setbacks, you have to go through bad moments through adversity to get to where you want to be.

I think it goes with everything in life. So without that, I’m not sure it would be the same, really.

Again, I’m going back to that moment in the Champions League, which was probably the most important moment in my career, but I’m pretty sure the guys, or a lot of guys, would say the same thing because of everything we’ve been through before. team.

I would never want to change that, so let’s not even go there.

It was your idea to raise the Premier League in the Copa, how did it happen?

I think I had a conversation with several players.

If there were no fans there, which was a big disappointment for everyone, of course it had to be unique, it had to be special because we had been waiting for it for so long.

I just felt there was no better way than to do it in a Copa, with all the history and everything related to the banners behind the podium.

I thought it was the best thing we could do in a bad situation.

What does it take to become Liverpool?

Hard work, self-belief. I think these two things will help you succeed at Liverpool.

Yes, the fans want to be successful and want to win, every player too, but they also appreciate when they see that a player gives absolutely everything.

You won’t come to Liverpool if you don’t have the quality.

When you sign a contract, obviously the quality of what you’ve done is obvious, but when you get here, I think the most important thing is what you’re willing to sacrifice for the club and the team.

And if the answer is “everything”, then you have a good chance to succeed and build a successful career at Liverpool.

So, which of the young players or newcomers surprised you right away?

There will be a lot of them during the time I’ve been here.

The most recent one I can give you, because he is the freshest in my memory, is Luis Diaz.

How did he adapt so quickly to the way we wanted to play, to the speed of the Premier League and everything like that, which many people usually talk about when new contracts come from abroad.

[He] really impressed us, right away in the first session when I saw him in training.

In your book, you talk about your difficult times — you were almost sold to Fulham, you missed out on the title under Rodgers — was there a moment when you thought this would not happen, or did your faith change?

I think there were definitely times when we lost the title or the final.

And, of course, there will be times when I will think too much and think a lot about different things, for example, “why can’t we eventually cross the line, just in one go”?, “when will we get the opportunity again?”, “Will we ever be able to come back?”

But when you have a little time to think and think about things and leave, I think it gives you even more energy to want to go back there again and fix things.

This is what supported us as a team, these disappointments, this is what I had in mind earlier, these disappointments actually cause you a little anger and injustice, that you want to fix everything again, and you want to take another step forward.

It was a huge factor in how we ended up being successful over a period of time.

And now, yes, we are also going through some difficult period, and you will have to do it all again.

You know, football is never easy, it’s never simple. There will be ups and downs on your way and you have to try to handle both of them as best you can.