Completely lost $ 50K LINK with a simple mistake

A cryptocurrency user accidentally sent $ 50,000 LINK to a smart contract address while trying to transfer it to the wallet and lost it forever.

In addition to exit scams in the DeFi world, funds sent to wrong addresses also hurt. Finally, a user sent all his savings to a smart contract that does not support the funding. Since the contract did not support tokens, the funds were locked here forever and this person lost all their savings.

The user wrote in a text to Github that he accidentally sent the 4.005 Chainlink (LINK) to the smart contract of decentralized finance game Aavegotchi. As a result of the contract not supporting tokens, the funds were lost forever.

In the statement made by Pixelcraft Studios, the developer of Aavegotchi, the following statements were used:

“Dawid (@ D13Kabani), a father of 2 kids and an Aavegotchi fan, made that mistake every user was afraid to make. Instead of sending most of the cryptocurrency deposits to Binance, Dawid accidentally sent it to the GHST staking agreement with which he previously interacted. ”

The developers stated that the user’s LINK tokens are locked forever in the GHST staking contract, which cannot be updated or changed, since there is often no “undo” button in the crypto world.

Written to Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum: “Be my savior”

The unlucky father sent a message to Vitalik Buterin on Twitter, saying, “Please be my savior. I have made hundreds of transactions in the ETH chain so far. “I lost all my life savings as a result of a little carelessness in order to catch up with my son’s changing lessons due to Kovid,” and asked Buterin for help.

Aavegotchi opened aid fund

Aavegotchi made a flash decision and opened a charity fund for this person and created a wallet called “SantaGotchi”. People who are interested in crypto money and want to help this user can send funds to the address. In the statement made by Aavegotchi, it was stated that the collected funds will be sent to Dawid on Christmas Day.

So far, $ 1200 of Ethereum (ETH) has been accumulated in the wallet.

“This is the problem with the ERC20,” said Nick Mudge, the creator of the diamond solution for Ethereum and developer of Pixelcraf Studios, which Aavegotchi’s smart contract also uses. A way to check whether the sent token accepts ERC20 is not created. “Some other token standards have specified ways to do this, but not in ERC20.”

Comparing the ERC-777 and ERC-223 development proposals and stating that the first one does not support ERC20, the other one does, Mudge said, “I think user interfaces can prevent such errors. Names also help. It would be much better for the user to have a name like SantaGotchi.eth instead of an ERC-777-style address.



