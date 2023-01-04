Prince Harry has been caught up in a series of controversies over his recent interviews in the United Kingdom and the United States. To promote his long-awaited memoir, “Spare,” the Duke gave interviews to ITV’s Tom Brady and 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper. During the communication, the royal family made new accusations against the House of Windsor.

💥 More attacks on the royal family from Prince Harry: “It never needed to be this way…the leaking & the planting”

“They feel it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains”

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile”

📺 Harry: The Interview ITV1 & ITVX at 9pm, Jan 8 pic.twitter.com/vXK4Bc1S3y — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, in an interview with ITV, the Duke also reflected on his future with the royal family. In a conversation with Brady, he denied all possibilities of returning as a working member of the royal family. However, Prince Harry is open to reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William. He wants his father and older brother back in his life, but not the institution. The statements of the Sussex royal family have been criticized by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Elser criticizes Prince Harry for his ridiculous statements

In her column for the New Zealand Herald, Daniela Elser stated that it is difficult to find logic in the Duke of Sussex’s explosive statements. She seemed amused by Prince Harry’s talk of family reunions after they brought so much shame and public humiliation to senior members. Elser said that Prince and Meghan Markle are mistaken if they feel that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton suddenly realize their mistake and apologize after watching the Sussex drama on national television.

Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the Royal Family. https://t.co/0xN8FdapYV pic.twitter.com/FRKfp8AVKp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

“It’s hard to find the right words here to really quantify how overwhelming, how ridiculous, how completely idiotic the Duke’s logic is here. Harry wants his family to “come back,” and the way he does it, re-sentences them to the pillory in front of the world TV audience?” Elser wrote, scolding the younger prince.

The royal writer further added that there is not even a “lonely soul on the planet” who would agree with Prince Harry’s plans to reconcile with his family in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in the trailer for an upcoming interview, the Sussex royal denied rumors that King Charles had approached him in the past to reduce disagreements.

Do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be able to maintain warm relations with the royal family in the future? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.