Complete Elden Ring In Less Than 29 Minutes, A Speedrun At Full Speed

Elden Ring: If the previous most surprising record stood out for having reached the end in less than an hour, this player doubles the bet and breaks the record. A player named Distortion2 has managed to complete Elden Ring in just 28 minutes and 59 seconds. In less than the duration of the episode of many television series, this user has achieved the current world record for speedrun in the Any% mode (reaching the end regardless of the percentage of completion; it is strictly based on speed without resorting to tricks).

Distortion2 has made the record of “less than an hour” that we told you about just a few days ago seem little. In fact, Kotaku is the one who advanced the player’s previous record this weekend with less than 37 minutes. Not in vain, between Saturday and Sunday this skillful fan of the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki has outdated the reports of the specialized media that we are echoing his exploits. Nothing of 36 minutes: the new milestone for him is set in less than 29 minutes.

If you are interested in knowing how he has done it, you can see the video attached below. On his YouTube channel there are many speedrun videos of video games such as Hollow Knight, previous installments of the Dark Souls saga and the rest of FromSoftware’s works. There are too many words and no qualifiers to define it.

Elden Ring breaks records in follow-up and aims high at the sales level

Elden Ring is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. From FreeGameTips we consider it to be a masterpiece of our medium in our analysis.

His debut at the sales level is simply spectacular. Not only in the United States or the United Kingdom, but also in Spain, where in its first available week alone it exceeded 60,500 units on all platforms.