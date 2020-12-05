Competitors to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX desktop processors!

As we approach 2021, it is less than enough for AMD to announce its new generation mobile processors. CEO Dr. Lisa Su announced on January 12th that she will give a speech at CES 2021. Although it is not clear exactly which products will be introduced, Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors are likely to be shown. As the date approaches, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Geekbench performance has also surfaced. Mobile processor challenges desktop processors.

Of course, while leaks continue to come from the AMD wing, Intel plans to introduce its 11th generation processors towards March.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX performance rivals desktop processors

According to tests leaked by user @TUM_APISAK on Twitter, the Ryzen 9 5900HX has been tested on the ASUS Zephyrus Duo GX551QS. The basic frequency of the processor, which consists of 8 cores and 16 threads, is 3.3 GHz and the turbo frequency is 4.6 GHz. Coming with a 16 MB L3 cache, the processor is based on the Zen 3 architecture, which is architecturally identical to the Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors introduced on October 8.

The processor, which comes with an internal Radeon graphics unit, also challenges desktop processors with its performance. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, which scored 1423 points in the Geekbench single-core test, was surprising with its performance, while it got 6912 points in the multi-core test. To compare with current Intel and AMD processors, the Intel Core i7-10750H scored 1148 – 5537 in single and multi-core tests, respectively. The Ryzen 9 5900HX counterpart, Ryzen 9 4900HS, scored 1092 and 7071, respectively.

When we look at the performance data available, there has been a big increase especially on the single-core side. This increase has come to such a point that the Geekbench has reached the same level as the i9-10900K, which has an average single core score of 1400.



