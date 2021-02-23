Competitor to Xiaomi: Oppo Air Charging appeared

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

The MWC Shanghai event officially kicked off today, and Oppo introduced the full wireless Air Charging technology with the rollable smartphone X 2021.

This was the first competitor to the Mi Air Charge technology, which we saw at the Xiaomi event held towards the end of last month.

Oppo X 2021 rollable phone and Air Charging revealed

Oppo, which announced its FreeVOOC-like air charging technology in April 2020, came to the forefront with the ability to reach a constant charging power of 5-10W within 10 meters.

Although the working principle of the Air Charger technology emerging today is not fully explained, it is predicted that the technology announced last year will be a version equipped with new features.

In the details revealed in the 30-second video, it is seen that the phone screen expands with a vertical movement from the side of the Oppo X 2021. The phone, whose screen is enlarged, continues to charge when it is raised.

In the Mi Air Charge technology introduced by Xiaomi, the built-in beacon antennas on the air charge provide full wireless charging that provides up to 5W of charging to compatible phones with receivers up to several meters away.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here