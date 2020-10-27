Competitor to iPhone SE 2020: vivo V20 SE!

The vivo V20 SE came out with its features and price. Introducing the vivo V20 model this month, the Chinese company determined the price of this phone at $ 339. It has been learned that this product, which has the “SE” title, will be qualified as a mid-segment phone.

The screen size of 6.44 inches (AMOLED) V20 SE is reported to be home to Full HD Plus technology. Its screen resolution is 1080 x 2400 and the screen refresh rate is 60 Hz.

vivo V20 SE features

When we look at the front of the device, a drop notch welcomes us. It was learned that the V20 SE, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Let’s say that the storage space can be expanded with a microSD card. Snapdragon 665 has eight cores: 4 Kryo 260 (Cortex-A73) operating at 2 GHz and 4 Kryo 260 (Cortex-A53) operating at 1.8 GHz.

This processor is accompanied by the Adreno 610 graphics unit. With a battery capacity of 4.100 mAh, the Chinese representative will continue its life with 33W flash charge and will provide it with USB Type-C.

There are 3 cameras on the back: 48 Megapixel (f / 1.8) main camera, 8 Megapixel macro camera (f / 2.2) and 2 Megapixel Bokeh camera (f / 2.4). The modes for these cameras are as follows: Pro, Slo-mo, AI 48 MP, DOC, Portrait, Photo, Video, Night, AR Stickers, Pano, Live Photo.

When we come to the front, we encounter a selfie camera with a resolution of 32 Megapixels (f / 2.0). The security of users will be provided by both the under-screen fingerprint scanner and the face recognition system.

The vivo V20 SE, which weighs 171 grams (7.4 mm thick), has a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack. Standard features such as 4G VoLTE, GPS, Beidou, Galileo and GLONASS also await users. This model, which is claimed to come out of the box with Android 10, can be charged up to 62 percent in half an hour.

vivo V20 SE price

Two retail companies have already revealed the price of this phone. We learned that if there is no change, the vivo V20 SE can be purchased for $ 285.

What do you think about vivo’s new product?



