Competitor for Galaxy M31s: realme C12 with giant battery

Realme C12 features are getting clearer. Focusing on the C11 and C15 models, the Chinese company is preparing to spare time for this model as well. The C12, which is labeled RMX2189, has already been approved by three countries: Thailand, Indonesia and China.

What will realme c12 features offer?

This device, which receives NBTC, TKDN, SDPIPPI, 3C and TUV certificates, will host features lower than the C15 model. In this context, it seems that we can call it the affordable version of the C15 model.

Realme C12, which has 10W charging capability, will be powered by a 6000 mAh battery. As it is known, Samsung has a battery such as Galaxy M31s.

Realme C12 Gets NBTC, TKDN, SDPPI & 3C Certification Will Launch Soon. #RealmeC12 pic.twitter.com/7qAAfxo2wo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 6, 2020

The C12, which is said to come out of the box with Android 10, will have a 6.5-inch screen produced with IPS LCD architecture. It is reported that this screen will be produced according to the drop notch design.

The resolution of this screen, which supports HD Plus technology, was announced as 720 x 1600. Designed in accordance with the 20: 9 format, the C12 will be impact resistant thanks to Gorilla Glass protection.

The C12, which is stated to be powered by the Helio G35 processor, will have 3 GB / 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It was also stated that he would support the microSD card feature.

This is the information shared about the C12 for now. A description is expected for these features that have not yet been verified. This processor named Helio G35 was produced with a 12 nm fabrication process.

Helio running at 2.3 GHz and equipped with ARM Cortex A53 based cores, Helio G35 contains 8 cores. Let’s also say that this processor is a game-oriented processor.



