Competition Board Launches Investigation About Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW

The Competition Board announced that it will launch an investigation against Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW, who have allegedly prevented competition.

As a result of the preliminary research carried out, the Competition Board announced that the claims regarding vehicle ceilings, the use of particulate filters, SCR technology and AbBlue tank size are serious and sufficient, and that it has decided to open an investigation against German automotive giants Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

information obtained in the preliminary investigation result, documents and identify the statement as discussed in the 06/11/2020 dated Competition Committee meeting, which Quintet Group about found evidence of serious and not enough on claims, of whether there has been a violation of the Law on the Protection of Competition and the alleged actions impact in Turkey It is stated that an investigation will be launched in order to determine whether it has given birth.

In the statement, it was reminded that the unions’ decisions and actions aiming to prevent, distort or restrict competition directly or indirectly in a market of goods or services are reminded that the law, “Audi AG, Dr. Ing. h.c. It was decided to open an investigation about F. Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. ” statements took place.

The Competition Board announced that it has launched an investigation against Audi, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW:

The Competition Board negotiated the information, documents and determinations obtained in the preliminary research at its meeting on 11.06.2020. In terms of SCR software (including SCR software and dosing strategy, including the certification and cost elements), determining the maximum speed limit to which the radar speed control system will operate and how fast the roofs of the vehicles can be opened and closed, preventing the use of gasoline particle filters and delaying its release to the market, sensitive information to compete on allegations including shared and determining the size of the AdBlue tank findings seriously and found qualified via said decisions and actions Law No. 4054 on the Protection of competition Article 4 of the breach whether of not that and alleged activities in order to determine whether birth effect in the birth in Turkey ; Audi AG, Dr. Ing. h.c. It was decided to open an investigation about F. Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG, Mercedes-Benz AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

As is known, pursuant to Article 4 of the Law on the Protection of Competition No. 4054, intergovernmental agreements, compatible actions and actions that may or may have the effect of preventing, disrupting or restricting competition directly or indirectly in a particular goods or services market, and Such decisions and actions of undertakings are illegal and prohibited.

No. 4054 in accordance with Article 2 of the Law on the Protection of Competition, “the Republic of Turkey within the limits of goods and services operating in the market or affecting these markets any undertakings, including his anti-competitive, disruptive and restrictive agreements, practices and decisions” referred to the Law constitutes the scope. In this context, a restrictive market competition in Turkey breach of the undertakings to be able to promise not necessarily have to be built in Turkey searched. When abroad, entering into competition-limiting behavior of the activities of undertakings Turkey also said to affect the market in 4054 the Competition Authority uses its powers in law.



