Comparison Zelda: Skyward Sword, Wii vs Nintendo Switch

The original Wii title published in 2010 comes to Switch with 60 frames per second, high definition and controls adapted to buttons.

The Nintendo Direct of this February 17, 2021 had several proper names, one of them was The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. After knowing all its news through an extensive trailer and knowing its release date, July 16, from the Bit Analyst channel we already have a comparative video between the original Wii work and this remastering for Nintendo Switch ten years later .

The goal of the strictly documentary video is to provide a clear perspective on how the visual fidelity of Eiji Aonuma’s team’s work has improved over two generations of consoles. From refined textures to small changes in the interpretation of some colors, lighting effects and a higher rate of images per second that we will be able to verify in situ in a few months.

This reissue of the Wii video game published in 2011 will present several improvements, such as playability at 60 frames per second, optimized graphics (for the first time in High Definition) and with the possibility of playing either with motion controls via Joy-Con or with traditional buttons; something especially suitable if we use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, play in portable mode or have a Nintendo Switch Lite.

A bit of history: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the first video game of the official chronology of the saga; It was put on sale on November 18, 2011 in our continent and had the collaboration of Monolith Soft., as well as the last main iterations of the series, such as Breath of the Wild. Directed by Hidemaro Fujibayashi and produced by Eiji Aonuma, it was marketed in a pack with the Wii Remote Plus, a command with an advanced, mandatory motion sensor for controlling the video game.

The title fully opted for this feature, now adapted to traditional buttons or the Joy-Con in the HD version of Nintendo Switch. Despite being criticized for its linearity, its complex dungeon design was applauded; the critics valued it very positively on a global level.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will go on sale on July 16 in physical and digital format exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can read all the news of the Nintendo Direct here.