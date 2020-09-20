Comparison of Exynos 1000 and Snapdragon 875

We know that the competition in the smartphone market is seen in the same way in mobile processors. The two most prominent processors in this race are Snapdragon and Exynos. When we look at the previous models; Qualcomm’s processors surpass Samsung’s Exynos. However, comparing the Exynos 1000 with the Snapdragon 875 yielded a surprising result.

The winner may be different this time in the Exynos and Snapdragon race

Benchmarks have already begun for the flagship processors of Exynos and Snapdragon, which are expected to appear in the first quarter of next year. At a forum in Korea, performance test results of two processors were announced. However, it should be noted that a screenshot showing the results of this test is not shared.

According to the information, these two processors were tested with the Galaxy S21. Comparing Exynos 1000 with Snapdragon 875 showed Exynos ahead. Galaxy S21 with Exynos processor; In single-core and multi-core performance, it was able to surpass the version with Snapdragon processor.

The result of the synthetic test for Exynos 1000; a score of 1.302 in a single core and 4.250 in a multi-core. Snapdragon 875 from this test; It scored 1,159 points in a single core and 4,090 points in a multi-core.

On the other hand, it was among the shared information that there is still a problem with the Cortex-X1 core that both processors benefit from, and when this problem is solved, the results of the performance tests will increase even more, and this will affect Exynos more positively. However, we have to say that it is too early for the comparisons between Exynos and Snapdragon to give a clear result.



