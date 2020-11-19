Comparison of AC Valhalla: see differences between PS5

The new generation has arrived and many fans and potential consumers are hungry to see comparisons between the new consoles of the current generation: PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, since, this time, we have machines that bet on different approaches (like the difference 12.2 Teflops from Series X to 10.28 Teralops from PS5). This time, Digital Foundry analyzed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on the new machines and brought a graphic and performance comparison of the multiplatform game on the three video games.

The technical gaming expert channel revealed that the game runs in dynamic 4K on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (with identical visuals) at 60 fps and at 1440p dynamic and at 30 fps on the Xbox Series S (which has shadows and rendering distance minors). However, the title is rarely in 4K and varies widely around 1700p, with drops down to 1440p; on the S Series, the resolution is often just above 1080p when there are a lot of elements on the screen.

According to Digital Foundry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs very similarly on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there are two differences: in a single scene, PlayStation 5 maintained a higher resolution at 1728p, while Xbox Series X was at 1440p ; and, in addition, the most powerful console from Microsoft seems to have drops below 60 fps more frequently, mainly in two moments. In one, the PS5 maintains 60 fps with some screentearing, while the Xbox Series X remains in the range of 52 fps with a lot of screentearing; on the other, when the player lights a torch during a mission, the PS5 stays at 60 fps, but the Xbox Series X drops down to 45 fps. Check out:

On the Xbox Series S, running at 30 fps, there are very few problems, such as rare screentearing. However, the resolution tends to drop a lot and stay close to 1080p, as reported above. In addition, all versions have a camera speed problem that, in practice, may appear to drop frames that do not exist.

It is worth mentioning that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a multiplatform and cross-generational game, depending on Ubisoft getting the best out of each console – and not necessarily proving that one console is more powerful than the other, as the result may vary in other games.



