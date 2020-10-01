Comparison Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5 vs PS4

A video in 4K resolution brings the remastered edition of Insomniac Games’ game head-on, due out exclusively for PS5 in November.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is one of the main talking points this week in the PlayStation universe. The game, which will arrive this November 19 exclusively for PS5 (only sold within Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition or as an extra payment in standard Miles Morales), will feature a multitude of technical novelties; including a Peter Parker modeling that changes even his face. This is how the 2018 game has improved over the remastering.

Because leaving aside the criticism for the new modeling of the young man from Queens, this time with a younger appearance to resemble the actor on which he is based, Yuri Lowenthal, the changes are very noticeable. From lighting to the presence of more elements on the screen, drawing distance and even tonal variety, now with more chromatic difference. Near-instantaneous loading times, ray tracing, and leveraging the technology of the new controller, the DualSense, which will incorporate haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, are promised. In this Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered all three DLCs from The City That Never Sleeps are included as standard.

It should be noted that the materials used to make the ElAnalistadeBits video are promotional in the case of remastering; it is not the end game. According to James Stevenson, communication director for Insomniac Games, the title will look better than what we currently see on screen.

November 19 in stores at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Editon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will not cross-save with the PS4 version; therefore, we will not be able to transfer our original progress to the remastering. Sony argues that the presence of new trophies and the amount of changes between the original and this one have made this function impossible. We resolve all doubts about the confusion between versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in this article.

Both the game and PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be released on November 19 in Europe; November 12 in the United States, Mexico and Japan. The console will be priced at 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively; The reservations are already open, although at the moment all the portals are sold out. We do not know if there will be more units before departure.



