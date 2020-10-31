Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

In our article titled “iPhone 12 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 40 Pro comparison”, we compared two of the most talked-about smartphones of recent times. We met the iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13, 2020.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro was presented to users on October 22, 2020. In this content, we examined the technical features of this duo, which has made a mark on the agenda with their technological competence and prices.

Comparing iPhone 12 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The weight of the Huawei-signed new flagship is 212 grams. Apple’s new pupil is 228 grams. When we look at the dimensions, the information that meets us is as follows: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 (Pro Max) and 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1 (Mate 40 Pro).

The screen size of the Pro Max was announced as 6.7 inches (Super Retina XDR OLED). It was announced that it is hosting Full HD Plus technology. The screen resolution of this device is 1284 x 2778 (60 Hz screen refresh rate).

When we look at the front of the Mate 40 Pro, we see that a 6.76-inch (OLED) screen is used and this screen is accompanied by a Full HD Plus. The screen resolution of the Chinese representative is 1344 x 2772 (90 Hz screen refresh rate).

When we look at the processor part, we see that Apple has preferred the processor named A14 Bionic for this smartphone. Huawei gave a chance to the processor named Kirin 9000 (5 nm) manufactured by HiSilicon. Apple’s processor was also produced with a 5 nm fabrication process.

A14 Bionic’s base speed is 1.80 GHz. Its speed is 2.99 GHz in Turbo mode. Its graphics processor also has a base speed of 1.80 GHz. It is operated at 3.10 GHz in turbo mode. You can click on the link below to get more information about him.

A main core called Cortex-A77, which runs at 3.13 GHz, was placed inside the Kirin 9000. This main core is accompanied by other Cortex-A77 (3 pieces) cores running at 2.54 GHz.

Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.05 GHz (4 units) help other cores. On the graphics side, the helm uses a hardware named Mali-G78.

Apart from that, we know that the iPhone 12 Pro Max came out of the box with iOS 14. Huawei Mate 40 Pro welcomes us with Android 10 based EMUI software. Let’s move on to RAM and storage options if you wish.

The RAM and storage options for iPhone 12 Pro Max are as follows: 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage – 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage – 6 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The RAM and storage options prepared for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro are as follows: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage – 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It is obvious that these two are quite different from each other regarding the camera.

There are 3 cameras on the back of iPhone 12 Pro Max: 12 Megapixel wide-angle (f / 1.6 and OIS) camera, 12 Megapixel telephoto (f / 2.2) camera and 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle (f / 2.4) with LiDAR technology. equipped camera. When we look at the front of the device, we see a camera with a resolution of 12 Megapixels (f / 2.2).

Battery capacities change things

There are 3 cameras on the back of the East Asia representative. The features of these cameras are as follows: 50 Megapixel wide angle camera (f / 1.9), 12 Megapixel (f / 3.4) periscope camera and 20 Megapixel (f / 1.8) ultra wide angle camera. A camera with a resolution of 13 Megapixels (f / 2.4 – TOF 3D) is placed on the front of this device.

We can say that the Mate 40 Pro won the race on battery. Because the capacity of the battery used in the Mate 40 Pro is 4,400 mAh. We mentioned that this battery is equipped with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

The capacity of the battery used in the Pro Max is 3,687 mAh. It is accompanied by a 20W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. In addition, extra features such as 5G, Dual SIM, water resistance (IP68 – up to 6 meters) and eSIM are included in this phone.

Mate 40 Pro features features such as dual SIM, 5W reverse charging, 5G and water resistance (IP68 – up to 1.5 meters). The largest of the iPhone 12 family (in terms of size), Max’s connectivity features are as follows: Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Bluetooth 5 and GPS.

Connectivity features of the Mate 40 Pro include basic technologies such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS. A stainless steel frame was used on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A curved screen was used in the production of the Mate 40 Pro.

A ceramic shield protects Apple’s newest product. Drawing can be done with a pen named M Pen on the Mate 40 Pro. In this article, we compared the most curious technical features of both models with each other. You can click on the links below to find more information.

Which smartphone do you think is better? We are waiting your comments.



