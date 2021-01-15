Comparison in real size: Galaxy S21 line against rivals

Samsung has finally put an end to the mystery of announcing the new generation of the Galaxy line consisting of 3 new models: the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. They arrive with a big change in design compared to the previous generation, not to mention the new set of cameras.

However, will they be able to face their main rivals directly? Today we will compare the new Galaxy line with the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, in addition to the Chinese Mi 11, from Xiaomi, a brand that has been gaining more and more territory worldwide. Check now the differences between them.

Processor & Battery

Our comparison starts with some technical specifications, which show a nice evolution of Samsung at this point, equipping its devices with at least 8GB of RAM and even extreme 16GB in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, showing that it can be a great option for those who wish to use it in heavy games due to the WiFi 6E connection.

Speaking of the new Exynos 2100 that was launched on January 12 with the same GPU as Huawei’s Kirin 9000, which is proving to be many times more powerful than that of the Snapdragon 888, which will be present on the Galaxy S21 in the USA and some markets. In Brazil, we will have Exynos once again.