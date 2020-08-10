Comparison Horizon Zero Dawn on PC vs PS4

The original Guerrilla Games video game from 2017 is compatible with a technical finish that shows clear improvements, but also problems.

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition is now available on PC. The original Guerrilla Games video game lands on the computer with a technically improved version, but how much? As explained by the company, it plans patches that manage to polish the errors reported by users, but in general it is a version with a remarkable finish and with great ambition in the purely technical and visual aspects.

Aloy’s adventure comes to computer after passing through PS4

In the videos published by channels such as ElAnalistadeBits we can see the differences in 4K resolution of all versions. From the Full HD (1080p) of the standard PS4 model to the – this time – in Ultra HD of PS Pro and computer. The detail of the snow particles, drawing distance, processing of the shadows or the impact of sunlight on the environment offer better finishes in the version adapted for computer.

Another element that transcends the videos are the details of the textures, where PC comes out winning well above the editions on PlayStation consoles. In the video posted by Nick930 you can also see the differences between Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC and PlayStation 4 Pro.

In our analysis of Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC, we consider that the port reaches spectacular technical heights, but there is a lack of work when it comes to optimization; for example, with the appearance of certain visual bugs that tarnish the overall quality of the product or the so-called stuttering during open world navigation. Otherwise, spectacularity on screen with the renewed vegetation and additional content; a complete package with which to enjoy, according to our criteria, one of the best PlayStation Studios video games of the present generation.

In this article we review the minimum and recommended requirements to be able to play Aloy’s expertise on a computer. The sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is currently in development by Guerrilla Games exclusively for PlayStation 5. If all goes well, the Dutch studio hopes to have the title ready by next year 2021.



