Comparison Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS5

With the new generation of PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles already on the shelves, the inevitable graphics and performance comparisons with games running on consoles have also started. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War was the newest game chosen by the Digital Foundry channel to measure the performance of new video games.

A technical expert, the channel indicated that both Xbox Xeries X and PS5 can achieve dynamic 4K and 60 fps in Ray Tracing mode, but there are possible drops in PS5 at specific moments in the campaign. On the positive side, the Sony console has exclusive support for DualSense and its adaptive triggers, which greatly impact gameplay.

In performance mode, both consoles reach 1200p and 120 fps. The Xbox Series S has no support for Ray Tracing, and always runs at 1440p dynamic at 60 fps (without 120 fps mode). See more details and games in action in the Digital Foundry video just above.

According to Digital Foundry, the game runs very well on all platforms and the differences are almost negligible. For example, looking at the data, the PS5 can keep 120 fps steady more easily than the Xbox Series X most of the time, with the Microsoft console sometimes fluctuating between 110 and 118 fps during action.

But as the numbers are still very high, it is difficult to feel the practical differences with the naked eye, as the game does not lose any fluidity. That is, you will have in your hands a beautiful and smooth game running on any chosen console, without major headaches on all platforms.

Still, it’s always worth noting that these multi-platform, early-generation games say more about the optimization capabilities of each development team than about the raw power of consoles. What did you think of the data shown in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Have you ever bought a next generation console? Comment below!



