Comparison Between Samsung Galaxy S22 And Its Predecessor, The Samsung Galaxy S21 And S21+

Samsung Galaxy S22: That’s it, we finally know all the features of the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Korean firm has once again raised the level with its new device and now is the time to take a look at the past and see what the differences are with its ancestors. For this reason, today is the ideal day to make a comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

A year apart, but the same essence

When a design is a hit, why change it? This is a maxim of any company when it comes to manufacturing its products, especially in a field as large as mobile phones. Here we have a clear example, since when comparing the Samsung Galaxy S21 with its predecessors Galaxy S22 and S22+, there are no aesthetic changes or very minor ones.

If we go to the front we do not find great aesthetic differences. The selfie camera stands in the upper center of the terminal and at a technical level in all three models we find a 10 MPX lens. The front space is very well used by the Dynamic AMOLED panel that will guarantee a great viewing quality. If we focus on the size, we also find no differences with the 6.1-inch display in the standard models, while the Galaxy S22+ increases its size by 0.4 inches.

Three cameras in the back, as if it were in S21

At the back we find that the Korean firm has repeated the same encapsulation design in all three models, one that completely defines it. The elevation of the rear part forming an encapsulation that keeps inside a different composition in the three models. The difference between the different Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ is numerical, because the performance is very good in all three terminals. Last year’s terminal mounted a composition of 64 + 12 + 12 MPX while the two new 50 + 12 + 10 MPX.