Comparison Between Different Versions Of: Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22: The latest iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy series is official. The company today announced the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra models during its Unpacked event, ending months of speculation, especially regarding the S22 Ultra. The standard S22 starts at $799.99, while the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are priced at $999.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. Each of them is available for pre-order starting today and is scheduled to launch on February 25.

The new S22 models look similar to the outgoing lineup, with a few iterative updates. All offer displays with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, allowing for smooth scrolling, and feature an ambient light sensor that will automatically adjust color and saturation levels to suit the environment. Samsung has provided each of the smartphones with IP68 protection against water and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus glass on the front and back, which is a significant advance compared to the plastic panel on the back of the model. Basic last year.

Plus, all US phones are powered by Qualcomm’s powerful new 4-nanometer processor, which Samsung says is its fastest chip to date. The cameras also come with new night photography features designed to bring out details, better capture colors and let in more light, as well as an improved portrait mode. All three models also offer features like Samsung Wallet, as well as compatibility with up to four generations of Android OS updates and various live sharing features that you can use with Google Duo.

Samsung says the night photography capabilities of the S22 series have improved, including the ability to take portrait mode photos in low light. Image: Samsung

The 6.1-inch S22 ($799.99) and 6.6-inch S22 Plus ($999.99) share the most, with screen size being the most obvious difference. They both come equipped with a 10 MP front camera and a triple camera array on the rear, and each boasts a 1080×2340 resolution. The S22 Plus, however, features a slightly larger 4,500mAh battery, as well as ultra-wideband (UWB), which you can use to pinpoint certain trackers more precisely.