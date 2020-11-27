Company out of Ethereum and Monero switched to Bitcoin

The public company Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, which originated from Ethereum and Monero, added to its Bitcoin assets.

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, the investment company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange, made an additional purchase of approximately 73 BTC, according to the press release published on November 26. The Bitcoins held by the company that left the Monero and Ethereum positions thus reached 277 BTC. This amount is approximately 4 million 700 thousand dollars at current prices. It was stated that a portion of the 500 thousand Canadian Dollars obtained through closed supply at the end of August was also used in the purchase of additional BTC.

Toronto-based Cypherpunk Holdings is a major shareholder in the privacy-focused Wasabi Wallet and Samourai Wallet wallets. As it is known, these wallets have recently been on the radar of the state bodies because it is not possible to track transactions made with them. Last year, Moe Adham, chief investment officer at Cypherpunk Holdings, joined the board of directors of zkSNACKs, the company that developed Wasabi.

Lithuanian Antanas Guoga, known as one of the richest professional poker players in the world, is the CEO of the company. Guoga’s wealth is estimated at $ 36 million.

The shares of Cypherpunk Holdings are traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the short name HODL. In the press release, the company did not explain why it is leaving Ethereum and Monero.

How much Bitcoin is in which company?

Many companies have invested in Bitcoin until today. These companies and how much Bitcoin they own are listed on the website BitcoinTreasuries.org. Accordingly, 510,000 BTC is held in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund, followed by EOS’s developer company Block.one with 140,000 BTC. About 70,000 BTC is held in Coinshares, followed by MicroStrategy with 38,250 BTC. The total Bitcoin assets held by companies are 842,351 BTC. At current prices, this amount is worth $ 14 billion 500 million.



