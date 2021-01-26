Company creates Tennis concept with GeForce RTX 3080

Have you ever imagined “putting on” a state-of-the-art shoe with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080? Soon this technological delusion may become a reality. This is because a partnership between the Artifact Studios brand (RTFKT) with the manufacturer NZXT generated a concept of a computer mounted inside a shoe.

The shoe design is quite interesting. It has small rounded screens where videos are shown, and its body is completely transparent. Inside, there is the motherboard and an NZXT Kraken Z63 cooling fan, while the RTX 3080 video card is outside the shoe.

On Twitter, the company wrote: “We are excited to announce a partnership with NXT, empowering RTFKT and our community of designers to create the future of fashion and collectibles, empowering our vision, community and crazy ideas with their incredible builds and love for games”

The model is not for sale and there is no certainty that it will be marketed. Because of this, there is neither a price estimate nor a launch date. What we can affirm, given the images released, is that although it is very beautiful and innovative, it should not be comfortable and safe to walk with such a model in everyday life.