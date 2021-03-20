Companies still underestimate hacker attacks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the world has become increasingly digital. Work meetings, parties with friends, hobbies, studies … Almost everything is done online. On the other hand, the growth of the digital environment can bring dangers, such as the sophistication of cybercrime, which has increased 300% since the beginning of the isolation, according to a survey by Kaspersky.

A survey conducted by the consulting firm Marsh, at the request of Microsoft, indicates that even with the increase in hacker attacks, only 16% of Brazilian companies have strengthened their information security systems.

According to the study, the main threats in the country during the pandemic are, in order: phishing, malware, attacks on web and mobile applications, information leakage and denial of services. The attacks that have increased the most in recent months have been those of social engineering (phishing), viruses or ransomware and attacks on computer applications.

The main reason for the growth of cybercrime, according to the research, was the adoption of remote work without the necessary care. More than 70% of companies said that employees are working with personal devices.

How to protect yourself?

There are some measures to ensure more security while browsing online. Among them are: adoption of a secure password management solution, such as the so-called “password vaults”; use of platforms that filter and verify links in emails; strengthen the use of VPNs, seeking more modern and reliable solutions; and adopt cloud services with native security tools. In addition, it is essential that companies have a specialized team and invest in tools aimed at threat verification.

Microsoft, which has several services aimed at ensuring more security for the user on the web, launched the “Security Adventure” challenge for you to find out if you would make the best decisions when it comes to online security. Access here.