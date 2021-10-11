Companies Invest Heavily In IT And Security In Brazil, Says Study

IT: Digital experience protection and supply company Akamai revealed results of its recent study commissioned by the Toluna research agency, saying that, based on more than 400 companies and decision makers, 46% of companies invested heavily in the information technology sector. (IT) in recent months.

In addition, 54% of respondents re-evaluated security protocols and adopted new measures to protect their organizations online, with 23% of unprotected respondents intending to increase their budget in the area “as soon as possible”.

Following the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the project was carried out through an online panel between July and August 2021.

Cyber ​​attacks may be to blame

Specialists at the organization speculate that the increase in hacker attacks in Brazil influenced investments. “Akamai projects a growth of more than 1400% of Credential Theft (in English, Credential Abuse) with target in Brazilian territory”, added Claudio Baumann, general director of the institution in Latin America. The professional says that the country suffered 238 million attacks of this type in 2019, and there is an expectation of 3.7 billion in 2021, so this sudden change occurred in two years.

It is also worth mentioning recent examples of ransomware attacks involving the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Renner and the National Treasury Secretariat.

The growth in numbers during the pandemic, according to Akamai, is linked to remote work, which left companies vulnerable, as they allow employees to browse their home networks and access data without supervision.

“The technology sector proved to be indispensable for the continuity of the business of practically all companies. Therefore, the IT area is in full expansion, demanding more and more that employees and leaders are aware of the risks to which they are exposed in the digital age and look for effective measures to shield themselves from possible cyber attacks”, explained Baumann.