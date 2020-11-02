Compact mini computer Raspberry Pi 400 introduced

Raspberry Pi models developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation are actively used in many areas such as IoT, server and media player. Today, Raspberry Pi 400 model developed for end users has been introduced.

Raspberry Pi 400 introduced

Raspberry Pi models can be used in projects involving electronic components such as sensors, motors and relays, thanks to their analog and digital pins. Thanks to the operating systems and projects prepared, Raspberry Pi models, which can be used in areas such as media players, modems and firewalls, exceedingly meet today’s requirements.

The model announced today is powered by a quad-core 1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64bit processor. The model, which has 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, dual screen output, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0 and 4K video playback features, has 40 GPIO pins.

Unlike other models, the new model, which comes in a case with a keyboard, draws attention with its compact design. The ability to use GPIO pins to develop IoT projects like other models provides a great advantage.

It is not yet known whether the model, which is offered for sale with English, Spanish, French, German and Italian keyboard options, will be produced for other languages. With the Linux-based Rasberry Pi OS operating system, you can easily fulfill your basic needs such as game, document and photo editing, coding.

The new model will be available with a power supply, HDMI cable, 16GB SD card and mouse, and the version will have a price tag of approximately $ 120. When the device will arrive in our country and its price tag is not yet known.



