Compact car and 1,000 km battery from Tesla!

Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Elon Musk learned that Tesla Model X owners in Berlin had trouble parking. Elon Musk made statements about the hatchback Tesla model they intend to develop for Europe. He also underlined that they are working on the new battery system with high range.

Hatchback Tesla model for the European market

Explaining that the vehicle dimensions are large due to the lack of parking problems in America and the wide roads, Musk stated that they will develop a new model with the parking problem experienced by customers living in Europe.

Stating that Tesla’s factory in Germany is about to be finished, Musk implied that there will be employment of designers and engineers in Europe. Stating that they will also produce batteries in Europe, Musk underlined that they are working on a new battery technology.

New battery system with a range of 1,000 km

“Our longest-range vehicle has a range of over 600 kilometers, and there is so much more we can do. We are working on a technology with a range of over 1,000 km. ”Used expressions.

Considering that the Model S is the only vehicle in America with a range of 600 km, thanks to the new technology, the company will continue to maintain its leadership in battery management. It is not yet known when the new battery technology will enter our lives. However, it is thought that the company will offer high-range vehicles to users in the medium term.



